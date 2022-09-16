Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $235.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.15.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.