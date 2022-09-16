Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 2,073,685 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $145,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

CCL opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

