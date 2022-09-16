Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 316,362 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 728,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,362 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $166,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $196.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

