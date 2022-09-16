Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 13,831 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,135,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $184,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $142.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average of $149.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.