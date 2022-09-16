Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 8,334 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $172,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,142,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 0.5 %

DexCom stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 189.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.