Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,936 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $188,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.57. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.07.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.86.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

