Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 826,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Kadant worth $160,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KAI opened at $171.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.29. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.43 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant Announces Dividend

About Kadant

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

