Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,077 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $166,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $186.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.27.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Barclays dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

