Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $172,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 556,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,876,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.36. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.25 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

