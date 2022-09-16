Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 862,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407,801 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $153,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.40.

WEX Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.92. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

