Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $193,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,956.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,910.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2,046.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

