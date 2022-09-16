Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,805 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $148,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in IAA by 889.8% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,923,000 after buying an additional 3,335,546 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,467,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,164,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in IAA by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,839,000 after buying an additional 1,068,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after buying an additional 585,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAA opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.55. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

IAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

