Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,580 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $193,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTI Consulting Price Performance

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCN opened at $153.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.59.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

