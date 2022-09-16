Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $153.60 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,097,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $153,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,492,000 after buying an additional 840,481 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $85.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.78. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

