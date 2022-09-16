Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $155.08 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,424,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,824 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $155,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after buying an additional 8,215,395 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Rollins by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,569,000 after buying an additional 6,600,504 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 2,645.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after buying an additional 1,094,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rollins by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after buying an additional 728,277 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,665,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,665,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,217,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,143,112. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins Announces Dividend

Shares of ROL opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

