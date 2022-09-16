Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $157.35 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,971 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $157,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

