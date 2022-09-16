Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $162.08 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,342 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $162,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after buying an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after buying an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 373,728 shares of company stock worth $63,966,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.91.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

