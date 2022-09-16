Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $171.65 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $171,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. abrdn plc boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $532.83 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

