Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $186.08 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $186,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 44.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in RLI in the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in RLI in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in RLI in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

RLI Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $109.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.72. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

