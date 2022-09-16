Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $192.80 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 849,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,126 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $192,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,782 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,841. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $178.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average is $186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.48 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

