Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $196.93 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,045 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $196,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $192.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.