Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,642,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,602 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $197,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 476.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

