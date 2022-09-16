Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,085 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $186,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $384.00 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $414.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.42. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

