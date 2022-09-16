Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $156,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,252,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,886,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.