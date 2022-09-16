Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,510,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185,054 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $151,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

