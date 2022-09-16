Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,569 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $144,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 71,532 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 195,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

