Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 122,515 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,515 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $154,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.



