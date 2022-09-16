Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 49,527 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822,413 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $192,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after buying an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 35,210 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

