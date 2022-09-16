Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,909,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,435 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $171,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after purchasing an additional 889,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.7 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE:EQR opened at $72.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

