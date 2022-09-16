Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 569,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 137,442 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $181,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 64.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 45.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $282.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

