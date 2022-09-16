Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $164,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $141,873,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 3.8 %

Zscaler stock opened at $175.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.62 and a 200 day moving average of $179.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.33.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.