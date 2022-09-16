Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 85,043 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $149,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8 %

COP stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

