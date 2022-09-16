Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,997 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TechTarget worth $142,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TechTarget by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $373,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 162.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

