Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,316 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $143,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX opened at $228.43 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

