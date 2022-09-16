Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 108,883 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,883 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $183,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Community Bank System by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.94 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBU shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.