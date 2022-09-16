Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 13,529 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 437,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $194,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.55.

TYL stock opened at $362.76 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

