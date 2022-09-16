Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 143,813 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,354,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,813 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of NetScout Systems worth $171,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $32.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

