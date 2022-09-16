Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 173,588 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 592,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173,588 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $141,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Workday by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Workday by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Workday by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,974,000 after purchasing an additional 240,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Workday by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 258,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $294,568.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,681,470.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $294,568.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,681,470.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,022 shares of company stock worth $2,080,397 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average of $153.52. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of -197.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.97.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

