Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,758,558 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,799,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,758,558 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $194,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Infosys by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.