Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,035 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,435,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $188,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.