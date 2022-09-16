Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 21,954 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,199,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,954 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $190,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,664,000 after acquiring an additional 253,172 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Waste Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $1,221,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 227,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,014,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Price Performance

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $171.03 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

