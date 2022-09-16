Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 24,080 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,080 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $152,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.29. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.22.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

