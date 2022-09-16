Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 26,189 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,241,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,189 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Criteo worth $142,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after buying an additional 1,901,778 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,975,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 242,454 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $3,982,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 141,532 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,681 shares of company stock worth $537,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

