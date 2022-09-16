Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 284,176 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 284,176 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $181,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $226.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

