Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 32,326 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $170,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 603.6% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after buying an additional 98,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 636.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $167.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.09 and a 200 day moving average of $195.14. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

