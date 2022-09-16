Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 42,272 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,726,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,272 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $144,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.05.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $149,712.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,538.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $90.22 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

