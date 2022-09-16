Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 426,423 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 997,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 426,423 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $201,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 152,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,873,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW opened at $191.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

