Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 434,202 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,944,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 434,202 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $144,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after acquiring an additional 298,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.9 %

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.