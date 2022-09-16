Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,545 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Atrion worth $144,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Atrion by 4.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 3.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atrion by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $602.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $631.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.31. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $585.27 and a 52 week high of $805.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.24.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

