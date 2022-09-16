New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Down to $54.03

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.03, but opened at $52.77. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 691 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

